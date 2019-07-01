When people laughed at me, I kept challenging myself: Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom

Sharing her inspiring journey, Indian Olympic boxer M C Mary Kom said that when people laughed at her, she kept trying to fight the odds. “When I became a world champion, they went all quiet. They started respecting me,” she said in this video from 2017.

Advertising

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

Coming from an impoverished background and making a name for herself, Mary Kom shared that “hard work” is what makes the difference. “Since, most of us come from poor backgrounds, we need to do more hard work to get a home, to get money and build better lives.”

ALSO READ: My right is as equal to any man or woman: Transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

On what inspires her, she said that the thought of training youngsters to win Olympics, and making her home state of Manipur and her country proud is what drives her.