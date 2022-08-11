August 11, 2022 8:20:39 am
Have you ever been really sorry about something? But no matter how much you apologise and express regret, those you have wronged just don’t feel like it’s enough? Jahan Kalanta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has seen a lot of apologies within the legal system shares helpful insight on how to say you are really sorry in a way that comes across as both reflective and authentic.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
So what goes into a good apology? Jahan talked about a framework you can always use. “Always start with ‘why’, move to the ‘because’ and finish with ‘and’.”
“Well, when you say sorry, mean it. Look people in the eye. Use the framework. Don’t be afraid to say sorry because you are too busy looking for the perfect words. And, when you say thank you, mean it. Look people in the eyes. Don’t be afraid to say kind words because life is very hard and people don’t hear kind words often enough,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
He added, “And the next time you make a mistake or you need to thank someone for something, don’t be afraid to be vulnerable and authentic. Because the power of any message is how honest the place it starts its journey, not how many times it gets censored by your lawyer.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Serena Williams loses to Bencic, New Zealand beat West Indies in 1st T20I & Real Madrid outplay Eintracht Frankfurt by 2-0
Supreme Court sets aside CAT order holding advocate Mehmood Pracha guilty of contempt
Amit Shah a backstage hero, has no desire for credit: Rajnath Singh at book launch
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks referendum on how to spend public funds
3 held for dowry death after woman falls to death
US cannot allow China’s ‘new normal’ over Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police officials against abetting drug peddlers
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France’s highest civilian award
Madras HC bench stays single judge order imposing Rs 1 lakh cost on HR&CE Commissioner
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 927 new cases; active infections drop to 8,586
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise