‘We have to find meaningful moments in life’: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, while speaking for Variety, in honour of her designation as one of the magazine’s ‘Power of Women’ NY honorees, says that she is honoured and humbled to be at the platform. She appreciates several women who have been her support. She then moves on to speak about her trip to Bangladesh with UNICEF to help the Ronhingya refugees. She says, “This trip opened my eyes to the complexities of the strategizing and problem-solving every group within the team faces.”

Further, speaking of the women in the camps, she says, “Even with their lives in limbo, these women and girls had such desire to do more, to be more, and to get educated to better their lives”.

As refugees, what they want the most is identity. Hadid also adds, “Most of us have the true gift of identity, and the power to express ourselves, the power to speak out for those who cannot for themselves, and the power to uplift one another.”

“I feel resentment toward social media at times, but as I documented my trip with UNICEF, I understood the true value. Someone is listening. Be a voice for someone, support someone, encourage someone, tell someone how they inspire you,”. She also says, “We cannot let the negative comments, the bad energy, and false assumptions of us keep us from doing the good we know we can do with our platforms.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle