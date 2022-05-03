‘Get up and go on with your life’: Madea (Tyler Perry)

American actor, director, producer and screenwriter Tyler Perry, also known as Madea, shares an inspiring and life changing message, saying it is important to let people go from your life. Madea is a character created and portrayed by Perry in ‘A Madea Homecoming‘.

Madea began by sharing a message from her life, “If somebody wants to walk out of your life, let them go especially if you know you have done everything you can do, you have been the best man or the best woman you could be and they still want to go, let them go”.

She went on to elaborate on how to understand people, saying, “Some people come in your life for a lifetime, some come for a reason, you got to know which is which”.

She compared people with the roots in a tree, “A tree can have a hundred million branches but only a few roots are down at the bottom… When you got to some roots, hold on to them but the rest of them, let it go”.

According to her, “if you tell somebody that what you are doing is hurting me and I need you to stop and then they keep doing it, they don’t care, move on, let them go, no matter how much it hurts, let them go”.

She concluded, “Stop praying about it, go work on yourself; that’s what time is, for you to get yourself together”.

