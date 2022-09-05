scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘Get out of our comfort zone and go after what you want’: Mel Robbins

"Frankly, getting what you want is simple. But notice, I did not say it is easy. It is very simple," said Robbins, a best-selling author, life coach, host

"When you know what you want then just go for it. Don't analyse it to death," said Mel Robbins, an author. (Photo: melrobbins.com)

Mel Robbins, a best-selling author, life coach, host, and CNN commentator encourages us to get out of our comfort zone and go after what we are searching for.

“When you know what you want then just go for it. Don’t analyse it to death. Just pick something. That is part of the problem you won’t pick,” Mel said.

“So we are going to talk about how you get what you want. And frankly, getting what you want is simple. But notice, I did not say it was easy. It’s very simple,” she added.

Also Read |Arianna Huffington: ‘Shut your engines and discover the power of sleep’

The author asked about the first decision we made this morning. “I bet it was to go back to bed. And the reason why I am bringing up this first decision because in any area of your life that you want to change, you are never going to feel like it. You have to force yourself. And I literally mean force,” she continued.

She gave a very common example from our day-to-day life to make us understand the normal routine and how can we break free from it.

“When you walk into the kitchen and you see everybody has left their breakfast dishes for you and you think, for the hundredth time, I am going to kill them. But that is not your normal routine, is it? And you go right into autopilot. I will just load it and be pissed. So, when I say force, anything that is a break from your routine is going to require force.”

According to her, it is the routine that is killing you. “If you have one of those little impulses that are pulling you, if you don’t marry it with an action within 5 seconds, you pull the emergency brake and kill the idea. Kill it,” she revealed.

Also Read |‘Get up, take charge, and grab what you want for yourself’: Chhavi Mittal

“If you have an impulse about you were inspired by somebody’s speech today and you don’t do something within 5 seconds, write a note, send yourself a text, anything physical to marry it with the idea, you will pull the emergency brake and kill the idea. Your problem isn’t ideas. Your problem is you don’t act on them, you kill them,” she added.

“It is not my fault. It is not anybody’s fault. You are doing it to yourself. Stop it. I am counting on you. You got stuff to do and it is not going to happen in your head,” she suggested.

