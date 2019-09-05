Ganesh Chaturthi special: Save the environment through clay Ganpatis

Capturing the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities while protecting the environment was what drove Mumbai-resident T V Sudhakar to distribute 2,000 clay Ganpatis for free in 2018 along with small tulsi plants.

“In 2014, post visarjan, BMC had collected 2,000 metric tonnes of waste on Versova beach alone. The idols, which were half-broken, couldn’t get completely immersed. Just by worshipping the idol, we are not doing anything good. You have to ensure that your devotion is taken to a logical conclusion,” he shared in this inspiring YoursWisely video.

“I thought, why not use clay Ganpatis which easily mix with water and started campaigning about their benefit to the environment and distributed them for free along with tulsi plants,” he said.

“Using a clay Ganpati ensures a cleaner environment as well as a respectful end to the festivities,” he added.