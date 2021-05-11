‘As artistes, it is our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect’: Gal Gadot

The Israeli actor said when she had started acting, "there were very few female-led movies even fewer female directors". (Photo: Instagram/@gal_gadot)

“Throughout my career I was always asked about my dream role and it was clear to me that I wanted to portray a strong and independent woman, a real one. The irony in this is that later I was cast as Wonder Woman and all these qualities I looked for, I found in her,” Gal Gadot said in her award winning speech at #SEEHERAWARDS.

“She is full of heart, strength, compassion and forgiveness. She sees wrong that must be made right, she takes action when everyone around her is idle. She commands the attention of the world and in doing so, she sets a positive example for humanity,” the actor said.

She added that when she had started acting, “there were very few female-led movies even fewer female directors”.

But currently, there are various movies and web series which are only led by women. “So, although this is a progress, there is still a long way to go.”

According to her, usually female figures are shown as ‘damsels in distress’ — a sidekick that needs to be rescued. Sharing a proud moment, however, the actor said that a three-year-old boy, after watching Wonder Woman, had exclaimed: “When I grow up, I want to be a woman!”

Gadot concluded by saying, “As artistes and filmmakers, I believe that it’s not only our job to entertain, but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect”.

