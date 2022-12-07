scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

‘Future is a space for infinite possibilities’: Ravi Dubey

The actor believes that no dream is impossible to achieve

Ravi DubeyRavi Dubey has acted in and anchored many popular Indian shows (Source: Instagram)

Life comes with expectations and dreams. As humans we have the tendency to follow only those dreams which have a tinge of realism. All those that do not fit in, are discarded. Some people, however, do not give up on what society may label ‘impossible’. They work hard and relentlessly even when the world questions them, to achieve their dreams and set an example for others.

Ravi Dubey, an actor and anchor believes that no dream is impossible to achieve. “Our destiny only determines our past because we can’t do anything about it. It determines our present to some extent, because we cannot do much about it but it cannot determine our future,” he said.

Also Read | |How to love yourself wholly and challenge the socially-accepted standards of beauty

The actor had attempted suicide when he failed his engineering exams. He said at that time, realism had hit him bad. He wished that he would have been delusional. “If I was not realistic in that moment I would not have committed the most shameful act of my life which was an attempt to end it,” he said.

Not only did he surpass that moment he also came out as a man who believed that he has the potential to create his future. Calling future an “imaginative space” he said it is a space of infinite possibilities. “Your imagination manufactures the future,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate
Also Read | |How to parent a teen from a teen’s perspective: Listen, stay calm

He encouraged everyone to imagine and find the highest version of themselves and believe in it.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:20:03 am
Next Story

Qala: Anvitaa Dutt continues making beautifully filmed bad movies for Netflix

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

bengaluru lit fest 2022
11th edition of Bangalore Literature Festival concludes with a hearty mix of art, culture, history and literature
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close