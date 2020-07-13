From darkness to light: Use positivity to break down the negative

In this video by the YouTube channel Yours Wisely, Zoroastrian high priest Dasturji Khurshed K Dastoor talks about enabling positivity. “We across the globe are witnessing history gradually unfold. All over the world people are slowing down and reflecting their choices,” remarks the priest.

The unprecedented time has made us wake up to a different morning with each day. As the day ends, there is a realisation that dawns upon us. It is the fact that we cannot control anything. He remarks that these difficult times “are not for panicking. I believe with a calm state of mind, we are well-equipped to take on the challenge.”

The spiritual leader recommends using positive energy to break down the negativity within yourself and the surroundings. “Behave in a socially responsible manner and make it easy for those who are trying day in and out to save lives,” he says.

In adversity, take comfort because this too shall pass, he advises.

