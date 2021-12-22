Struggling to forgive someone? Watch this motivational video for help

Forgiveness is a difficult thing to achieve, especially when life has already dealt you bad cards. The Oxford dictionary defines forgiveness as “the action or process of forgiving or being forgiven.” It’s usually asked for by a person to another when they have caused hurt or harm, knowingly or unknowingly.

In a powerful TEDx talk, writer and storyteller Sarah Montana shared her life-changing experience of trying to forgive someone who was responsible for two deaths in her family — her mother and brother.

She chronicled the ways in which she envisioned bad circumstances to fall on the man. He was serving a life sentence when Sarah decided to go on a path of forgiveness but she could find no resource. When she realised the number of human rights violations that happen in prisons, she came to the conclusion that her family’s killer is suffering enough as it is.

She spoke about what motivated her, what drove her towards seeking forgiveness. “For me, it was for all three reasons. I want to be a good person, I love pleasing other people, and I hate the vulnerable, angry, messy, healing crap. But it turns out that forgiveness is such a potent force that none of those reasons were strong enough to make it stick.”

She clarified, “Just like love. If your motivation is selfish, even a good selfish thing like healing, it will collapse in on itself like a dying star.”

She later added, “So why do it? Why forgive? It can’t heal you; it won’t save you or the other person; it can’t make you a good person – at least not all by itself – because that’s not what forgiveness is designed to do. Forgiveness is designed to set you free.”

“Real forgiveness has to let go of all expectations. You can’t expect a certain outcome. You can’t accept them to reply. You can’t even expect to know who you’re going to be on the other side of it. Forgiveness is really tricky. It’s one of those tools that is only properly wielded when we have healed just enough that we have nothing left to lose. If you’re still hemorrhaging in pain, it is too soon to forgive. If you can’t roll up your sleeve and show me your scars and tell me exactly what happened to you, it’s still too soon to forgive. But it’s never too late to let go of your villains and reclaim yourself,” Sarah emphasised.

She concluded by saying, ”And if you’re ready to let it all go — the grief, the pain, the anger, the trauma — and you’re open to finding out who you are instead of always trying to prove yourself, I got to be honest with you, all this forgiveness hype is legit!”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!