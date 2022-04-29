‘We shouldn’t trust our anger, and forgive people’: Brant Hansen

In a TEDx Talk, American radio host and author, Brant Hansen shed light on a very interesting aspect of a frequently-experienced emotion — anger. He encouraged listeners to rethink their anger impulses, and consider living a life full of forgiveness.

He began the talk by sharing his thoughts on the beliefs he was taught in the church, that there are two types of anger — good anger and bad anger; “bad anger, you shouldn’t have but the good anger is righteous anger, and that’s when you should be angry and you should never let it go.” But Hansen wondered “how does forgiveness work into that?” He then went into say that “the crazy idea is this– we shouldn’t trust our anger and we should forgive people.”

He elaborated, “Anger might at first help you to do something, understandable, very natural, it’s a good thing but it actually doesn’t help your judgements over the long term and you know, this your anger doesn’t help you make better decisions”. He then added that anger “can stop you from taking action, we think it’s good for action but no action is good against injustice but don’t confuse your anger, for actually doing something wrong.”

According to Hansen, “Anger can kill you, anger can poison your relationships, it will change your life for the worse, so try to just forgive people, it’s not because they didn’t do something wrong, they did, that’s why forgiveness is hard but actually it makes your life better and sweeter and freer, it makes your neighborhood better, makes us all better”.

