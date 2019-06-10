‘For generating good ideas, creative failures are a must’: Azim Premji

Toggle Menu
He states that it is impossible to generate few good ideas without a lot of bad ideas.

Azim Premji, who recently announced his retirement as chairman of IT firm Wipro Limited, has time and again stressed on the importance of failure and how it teaches one to value success. In this video, he shares, “we must allow for creative failure when it comes to generating ideas”.

He adds, “Failures are inevitable. No one likes failure, particularly business leaders. Unfortunately, all evidence suggests that it is impossible to generate few good ideas without a lot of bad ideas. Bad ideas are expensive but they have to be tolerated.”

