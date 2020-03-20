Food for Thought

At the screening of The Story of Food At the screening of The Story of Food

IT is a labour of love, one that critically examines the widespread harm we humans have caused our planet, the environment, and the ecology. Rishi Maharnshah, director of The Story of Food, has in detail studied and researched nine ecological issues including deforestation, toxic air, world hunger, water scarcity, and land degradation in the documentary. Through a series of interviews and lectures, the film attempts to make the audience think, reflect and hopefully act.

The film starts with deforestation taking us back 4,000 years, when we needed land to grow crops, in order to be called civilised. The documentary walks the audience through the harsh realities of environmental and climatic change that have led to the destruction of perennial resources, and brings us to the point where we realised that forests comprise more than just trees. The movie, made over a period of two years, raises questions about our selfish attitudes, how we have exploited our natural resources for profits, resulting in a more restless, destructive and violent world. It looks at land degradation and how people are constantly consuming poison in the name of food. The world, says the 40-something Maharnshah, has only 60 years of top soil left with the current level of cultivation. The future is in the hands of humans who, by all means, have triggered the downside of a beautiful landscape, harbouring interdependent species, said the filmmaker, when talking about the importance of biological sustainability. Through self-interrogation, we can bring about change, he says.

“What will we do when it is too late. Find another planet? We are creating material wealth by cutting down our ecological wealth in the name of development, which is of no use in the long term. It’s time to make better choices and fix the damages. We all just depend on the system and don’t realise that we are part of the system too and each one of us can make a difference. We don’t need anybody from outside to correct us or guide us in any situation. We need to understand the ground reality, take responsibility, do our bit and be the change we want to see. Human nature and human culture are two different things and we must not be confused about this,” says Maharnshah, who is also involved in promoting organic farming and supporting farmers.

