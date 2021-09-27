scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 27, 2021
MUST READ

‘Focus on signal over noise’: Elon Musk

In conclusion he entreated the gathered students to be bold and take risks. "The final thing I think I would encourage you to do is, now is the time to take risks."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 27, 2021 8:20:24 am
"It gets harder to do things that might not work out. So now is the time to do that. Before you have those obligations," he said. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Speaking at USC Marshall School of Business, entrepreneur Elon Musk gave a powerful speech.

“Work Hard. The first thing is – you need to work. Depending upon how well you want to do, and particularly if you’re starting a company, you need to work super hard,” he said at the beginning.

“Focus on signal over noise. A lot of companies get confused, they spend money on things that don’t actually make the product better. So for example, at Tesla, we’ve never spent any money on advertising. We put all the money into Research and Development, and manufacturing, and design to try to make the car as good as possible. And I think that’s the way to go,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In conclusion he entreated the gathered students to be bold and take risks. “The final thing I think I would encourage you to do is, now is the time to take risks. You don’t have kids, and your obligations are limited, but as you get older your obligations increase. Once you have a family you start taking risks not just for yourself but for your family as well. It gets much harder to do things that might not work out. So now is the time to do that, before you have those obligations.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Haruki Murakami, Haruki Murakami library, Haruki Murakami novels
In pictures: Library named after novelist Haruki Murakami set to open in Tokyo

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 27: Latest News

Advertisement