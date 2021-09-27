‘Focus on signal over noise’: Elon Musk

Speaking at USC Marshall School of Business, entrepreneur Elon Musk gave a powerful speech.

“Work Hard. The first thing is – you need to work. Depending upon how well you want to do, and particularly if you’re starting a company, you need to work super hard,” he said at the beginning.

“Focus on signal over noise. A lot of companies get confused, they spend money on things that don’t actually make the product better. So for example, at Tesla, we’ve never spent any money on advertising. We put all the money into Research and Development, and manufacturing, and design to try to make the car as good as possible. And I think that’s the way to go,” he added.

In conclusion he entreated the gathered students to be bold and take risks. “The final thing I think I would encourage you to do is, now is the time to take risks. You don’t have kids, and your obligations are limited, but as you get older your obligations increase. Once you have a family you start taking risks not just for yourself but for your family as well. It gets much harder to do things that might not work out. So now is the time to do that, before you have those obligations.”

