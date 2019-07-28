Focus on one thing at one time to manage time better: Public speaker Deepak Chopra

How do we maximise the time available to us? Author and public speaker Deepak Chopra spoke on the importance of time management in this inspiring video.

Dividing one’s available time into different quadrants, Chopra said that concentrating on each individually activity mindfully makes all the difference. Seeking inspiration from Dr Dan Siegel, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, Chopra mentioned that 24 hours of a day needs to be divided into sleep time, meditation time, exercise time, relationship time, downtime, creative and play time, eating time and work time.

“And when you are doing each of these things, just concentrate on those and not on anything else. Focus on one thing and do it mindfully, do it well. I thought that was a brilliant way and I have been doing this for a number of years now,” he said.