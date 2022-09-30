‘If you want to be seen as a leader, you have to sound like one’: Laura Sicola

While what you speak is important, you also need to be able to conduct your voice and tone in a way that commands respect and attention, in order to sound like a leader. Great leaders are what they are not just because of what they say but how they say it. Laura Sicola’s powerful talk will open your eyes to this power of speech, tone and overall vocal effect.

In a TEDx Talk, Sicola talks about the three things you need to take care of when it comes to executive presence:

*Appearance

*Communication Skills

*Gravitas

She added that the way you sound is as important as what you speak, or perhaps even more important than what you speak. “If you want to be seen as a leader, you have to sound like one,” she said.

“The first thing to do is to identify your audience. Then think — what kind of person would they be influenced by? Then think, how would that person speak?” she explained.

“Margaret Thatcher is a great example. She was locked in parliament because her voice would become rather shrill when she talked about the things she was passionate about. Thus, when she ran for Prime Minister, she worked with a tutor to lower her pitch.” Sicola added.

She then talked about the voice of the actor who played Darth Vader, and how he aced the role — but he also how he wouldn’t be able to pull off playing Elmo. “It’s all about context,” she explained. You need your voice to fit the context of the situation you’re in.

If you can create your own authentic and unique sound of leadership, you can succeed in the pursuit of achieving anything.

