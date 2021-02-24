Social media entrepreneur, YouTuber and motivational speaker Ranveer Allahbadia — known as BeerBiceps in the digital world — talks about this one golden rule which will change your whole year.

“You strongly need to get into some form of fitness, any form, which can even be playing cricket twice a week,” the 25-year-old says. After his engineering degree, he entered the social media space as a fitness coach and has one of the most-watched Indian YouTube channels today.

“Your education starts with training your own body, because the process of fitness teaches you the process of entrepreneurship. Anyone can follow fitness for 6 months, but to follow it for 9 months or two years, what you need to do is, you need to be able to push yourself on days where you don’t feel like pushing yourself.”

The Mumbai-born entrepreneur is known in the social space for his determination, entrepreneurial and leadership skills. He is a strong believer of growing and learning while helping the online content consumers by adding value to their lives through his content.

“I genuinely believe we’ve executed a lot in the last four years because I was trained in fitness since the age of 19. Even on the days I was tired, I was like, ‘It’s okay, I’ll do a small muscle but I will go to the gym’. The process of constantly fighting your own brain, your own insights it trains you for life.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle