scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

‘Process of fitness teaches you the process of entrepreneurship’

When life creates setbacks, you are required to push against the odds

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2021 8:15:27 am
Ranvver Allahbadia, life positive, Indian Express life positive, how to succeed in life, success in life, entrepreneurial skills, fitnessStay fit. Stay positive. (Photo: Pixabay)

Social media entrepreneur, YouTuber and motivational speaker Ranveer Allahbadia — known as BeerBiceps in the digital world — talks about this one golden rule which will change your whole year.

“You strongly need to get into some form of fitness, any form, which can even be playing cricket twice a week,” the 25-year-old says. After his engineering degree, he entered the social media space as a fitness coach and has one of the most-watched Indian YouTube channels today.

“Your education starts with training your own body, because the process of fitness teaches you the process of entrepreneurship. Anyone can follow fitness for 6 months, but to follow it for 9 months or two years, what you need to do is, you need to be able to push yourself on days where you don’t feel like pushing yourself.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Mumbai-born entrepreneur is known in the social space for his determination, entrepreneurial and leadership skills. He is a strong believer of growing and learning while helping the online content consumers by adding value to their lives through his content.

“I genuinely believe we’ve executed a lot in the last four years because I was trained in fitness since the age of 19. Even on the days I was tired, I was like, ‘It’s okay, I’ll do a small muscle but I will go to the gym’. The process of constantly fighting your own brain, your own insights it trains you for life.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

bhagyashree, bhagyashree birthday, bhagyashree age, happy birthday bhagyashree, bhagyashree movies, bhagyashree news, bhagyashree latest news, bhagyashree birth date, bhagyashree films, bhagyashree bollywood movies, bhagyashree family, bhagyashree movies list, bhagyashree birthday date
Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: A look at some of the actor’s most memorable roles

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement