Monday, March 22, 2021
Latest news

Finding the strength in hard times

"In India, there is nothing like accessibility and our infrastructure does not support the disabled," says disability rights advocate Virali Modi

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2021 8:15:39 am
Do you view disability from the prism of ableism? (Representational image/Pixabay)

Disability rights advocate, former Miss India Wheelchair runner-up, motivational speaker and published writer Virali Modi speaks about how she escaped from the jaws of death and miraculously came back to life.

“I’m walking as if I’ve had too much to drink. I go to the washroom and I can’t urinate. My parents took me to the hospital where they did an MRI and they assumed in the results that they saw a shadow in the back of my neck but nothing was conclusive,” says the activist in this video.

“They took me for another spinal tap; after they did the spinal tap and they turned me over, I had a really bad seizure.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“In 2008, I shifted to Mumbai and I had to take a train to Delhi. In India, there is nothing like accessibility and our infrastructure does not support the disabled. I get to the station and I’m near my compartment and I’m thinking that there must be a ramp there or a lift something that will help me get inside. There wasn’t obviously. My mother had to call two porters and they come in and they’re staring at me as if I’m a piece of meat, as if I’m a piece of luggage, they were looking [at] me with dirty eyes.”

