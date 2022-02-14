How often do we find ourselves struggling to accept our reality?

In life, we often come across difficulties and hurdles. Some are easily fixable, while others continue to cause us pain. As healthy adults with positive mindsets, it’s imperative to find peace while accepting reality.

Watch this short motivational video which explains this moral beautifully:

The video begins with a story. There was once a wise old man who told a joke to an audience. The joke was about a chicken wearing a hat and it made people laugh. The old man gauged the reaction of people, and repeated the joke a second time. He patiently waited for a reaction.

The laughter seemed to have lessened from the first time. Upon noticing this, the man began narrating the same joke again. Even fewer laughs emanated from the audience.

The wise man narrated his joke over and over again until the audience completely stopped laughing at the joke. They asked him, “Why are you repeating your joke? It’s not funny anymore!”

The man smiled and replied, “If you can’t laugh at the same joke over and over again, then why would you cry over the same thing over and over again?”

He continued, “In life, there are times where we need to accept things as they are and move on.”

How often do we find ourselves struggling to accept our realities? By building a habit of accepting things as they are, not only do we have a shot at living an authentic life but also a more peaceful one.

