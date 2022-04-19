scorecardresearch
‘Women need to be responsible for their finances’: Priyanka Chopra

"No one is going to tell you, here is an opportunity. Go make something of yourself. You are going to do it for you," she said

The essence of the problem, the actor said, is the lack of opportunities for women to grow.

In one of her speeches, Priyanka Chopra, while speaking about fashion and beauty, and demanding diversity and inclusion, also raised an important point — that of women empowerment and financial independence.

On a global stage, the actor said that the essence of the problem is the lack of opportunities for women. “The more opportunities we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow”.

She recalled starting work when she was 17 years old, with her mother encouraging her that “women should be financially independent.” “It doesn’t matter who your father is or who your husband will be,” Chopra said. “You need to be responsible for your finances and be financially independent. That really stuck with me.”

The ability to support oneself financially for day-to-day requirements is the first step toward women’s empowerment. Women have been taught that being a homemaker is their primary job, with their profession being the secondary one.

“No one is going to tell you, here is an opportunity. Go make something of yourself. You are going to do it for you,” she said.

