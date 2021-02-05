How can you conquer negative feelings? Find out

In a video uploaded by Global Motivation, David Goggins talks about the reason why people fail in life.

“Most of us fail in life because we’re afraid what everyone around us is thinking. We live by the narrative of other people. Due to criticism the mind wants to quit. The mind is tired. The other people in your head are the puppet master. Once I was talking to myself in the right way… I went away from the kid who thought he was dumb, not successful, insecure and who stuttered when he first saw somebody, to a person who can now do everything because he can now control his mind. A lot of people say they don’t care, but they do.

“When you really get to the point where you don’t care, you become very dangerous. When I was growing up I didn’t want to tell anybody that I wanted to be in the military because I was afraid what they would think. Have an understanding of what ‘not caring’ means.

“You don’t want people who always pat your back… you want honest people with you; someone who is honest and truthful, who is accountable for their own personal life. I am open-minded to the right people but I don’t respect a lot of people. I respect those who try to be better every day.

“Once you feel good about yourself, it is easier to conquer negative feelings of jealousy and anger. When you are full, you don’t need other people to fill you up. A lot of people need other’s respect, opinion, attention and love because they are empty. They try to fill themselves up through other people.”

