Fear is in the mind; If you keep thinking, you are stuck: Senior police inspector Rashmi Jadhav

Senior police inspector Rashmi Jadhav, who is one of the eight police officers to head a police station in Mumbai, is an inspiration for many. In this YoursWisely video, she shares her inspiring life journey.

“I wanted to serve my nation and that brought me to joining this uniform service,” recollects Jadhav.

Smashing gender stereotypes and addressing the questions around what women can and cannot achieve, Jadhav says that her growing up years played a crucial role in defining her strengths and abilities. “My teachers were very supportive. As very few girls used to be in sports, I was encouraged to practice alongside boys in school without any discrimination. Similarly, I used to fear darkness but once my father woke me up in the middle of the night and showed me all the dark places that used to scare me, with a torch. It helped me overcome the fear of darkness,” she recalls.

“Fear is in the mind. If you keep thinking, you are stuck. Without thinking much, doing is better to achieve something,” she says.