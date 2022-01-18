Don’t let fear keep you from moving ahead in life

Fear is an emotion deeply instilled in all of us. We all fear something. If you have been struggling lately, with feelings of fear, unproductivity and low motivation, you have come to the right place.

Ruth Soukup, a New York Times bestseller author, spoke articulately about fear and how to overcome it in a motivational TEDx talk. Take a look here:

Ruth recalled when she was 23 and at the lowest phase of her life — divorced, unemployed, and bankrupt. She emphasised on “taking small steps over time” and seeking help.

She explained that the underlying root cause of being stuck was fear. “Not the phobia kind of fear like the fear of snakes, but this deeper, more internal kind of fear. The kind of fear that keeps us from stepping outside of our comfort zone, the kind of fear that keeps us from taking risks and prevents us from wholeheartedly pursuing our biggest goals and dreams. And it made me wonder, ‘How does fear show up differently for all of us? And how does that impact our ability to push past it?’”

She affirmed that although fear probably has an impact, it is important to know that one can actually do something about it. She said, “Your fear doesn’t have to control you because remember, all this fear that I just talked about, it’s all happening subconsciously, beneath the surface. We don’t actually know that’s what’s going on.”

She concluded by sharing some helpful advice, “The minute you can start to identify and understand how your fear is showing up, that is the minute that you can start to do something about it, because what was subconscious becomes conscious, and suddenly you’ll realise that you have the ability to choose something else.”

