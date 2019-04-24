‘Family that prays together, stays together’: Mother Teresa

“Where does love begin? In our own family, in our own home,” said Saint Teresa of Calcutta, fondly known as Mother Teresa, as she spoke about the power of prayer to bring peace. “How does it begin,” she continued, adding “by praying together”. She said that to experience true love, it is important to have faith, and that faith only becomes stronger over time.

“Family that prays together, stays together. And if you stay together, you will love one another as God loves each one of you,” she said.

The Mother also spoke about how coming together for prayer and unity can help foster love. She said that since there is so much suffering in the world, unity of the family for prayer can help bring peace and joy.

Stressing on teaching children to pray, she said that it is important to pray with them to experience joy.

“You will see the joy, the love and peace that comes into your hearts because the fruit of prayer is the deepening of faith and the fruit of faith is love. And the fruit of love is service. And the fruit of service is peace,” she says.

Watch the video here.