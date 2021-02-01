Why do smart people often fail?

In a TEDx video, Jennifer Cohen says the reason we don’t get what we want is because we all have fears: fear of failure, fear of rejection, fear of not being good enough, and all these fears stem from one core place and that is ‘self-doubt’.

“Self-doubt is why we don’t change and why we don’t take action. Self-doubt is a story we tell ourselves to justify why we can’t do something and why it’s not possible. That is the reason why smart people often fail. When you’re really smart, you’re good at predicting all the negative outcomes. So you never take action. That’s why, boldness is a stronger indicator of success than intelligence.”

Smart people think of all the negative things that will happen when things go wrong, but bold people think of all the good things that will happen when things go right. Boldness is the secret sauce to success.

“You need to be bold and ask for what you want, because it’s the squeaky wheel that gets the grease. You need to stop deliberating, stop planning, stop creating flowcharts and just act. You miss a hundred per cent of the shots you don’t take. So boldness basically means you chase what you want and you don’t take what you can get. The problem is, most of us live on default to what’s convenient, we take what’s available and we acquiesce to what’s in front of us.

Boldness is a skill you need to practise and harness to get better at it,” says the speaker.

