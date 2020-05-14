The greatest success comes from the freedom to fail: Mark Zuckerberg

There are so many times that we have felt dejected with how our lives are shaping up and not being able to “fill the void” when it comes to finding “true purpose”. Speaking on how it is important to find a higher sense of purpose for every action that one undertakes in life, Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who celebrates his 36th birthday today, shared his thoughts. “Finding your purpose isn’t enough. Purpose is the feeling that you are part of something bigger than yourself, that you are needed and that you have something better ahead to work for. Purpose is what creates true happiness,” he said in a video compilation by StartUp Stories.

He remarked that one needs to keep failing in order to understand the true meaning of success. “A lot of people are feeling disconnected and depressed and are trying to fill a void in their lives. You will always get criticised for moving too fast because there is always someone who wants to slow you down. We were told to sell our company many times but I didn’t want to. Slowly, everyone left and I felt alone. That was my most difficult time while making Facebook. Now, years later, I understand that is how things work when there is no sense of higher purpose. The greatest success comes from the freedom to fail. The challenge of our generation is to create a world where everyone has a sense of purpose,” he added.

