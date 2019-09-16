Failure and humiliation teach you so much: British actor Tom Hardy

British actor Tom Hardy, who is best known for his roles in films like Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Revenant, spoke about the relevance of learning from failure in this inspiring speech after receiving a honorary fellowship at the University of the Arts London.

“My father told me that my job is to observe and reflect. And anything that gets in the way of the telescope has to go including the self. And that’s what should also happen at the workplace where time and money is involved as well,” he said while addressing the Class of 2015 at the university.

“Shakespeare had a lot of drive. At times, even when he didn’t know what to achieve, he said, you just keeping holding on to what you love doing. He said, you do what you love doing and do it well, then everything else falls into place,” shared the star who celebrates his 42 birthday on September 15.

Learning from it, Hardy added that “failure and humiliation” teach you more than any other paths. “That seems to be quite common across the board of professionals that I have met. It is good to fail. There is nothing embarrassing about it. And humiliation is your friend.” he further added.