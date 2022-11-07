Learn to deal with grief with these expert tips

Like happiness, grief too is part of our life. Nobody is immune to experiencing grief in their life, however, intensity and ways to deal with the emotion may vary. While people can’t be protected against grief, there are ways that may help them overcome grief, albeit slowly over a period of time.

Dr Prerna Kohli, a psychologist, took to Instagram to share a few ways that may help cope with grief. “Ways to cope with grief,” she captioned the post. Here’s how “you can help yourself deal with loss as you continue healing.”

Be prepared

There will be occasions when you would miss a person more and feel lonely and emotionally vulnerable. However, as per Dr Kohli, reactions on important occasions like birthdays and anniversaries are normal. “Knowing that it can happen may turn it into an opportunity to heal,” she added.

Plan a distraction

It is always better to divert your attention and get yourself to indulge in activities that will distract you from your current state of emotions and give you a break from your thoughts. “You can plan to visit a friend when you are likely to feel alone,” suggested Dr Kohli.

Think back on your relationship

Every relationship is filled with sweet and sour moments and reflecting on the good times makes you happy and you tend to focus on what you had instead of what you lost. “Focus on the good moments with your loved ones more than thinking of the loss,” she said.

Start a new tradition

Rather than keep missing and longing for the loved one, try doing something good in their name. For example, Dr Kohli, suggested making a donation or planting a tree on your loved ones’ birthday or any special day.

Connect yourself with others

Staying alone and avoiding people would do more harm than good. In fact, sorrounding yourself with people would distract you and may make you feel better. “Be around people you love. Find people who encourage you to heal,” said Dr Kohli.

Join social groups

From mental health to several help groups, there are various social groups that may help you deal with the emotion and loneliness and other behavioural changes that accompany it. “Being in groups such as bereavement support groups can help,” Dr Kohli, suggested one such group.

Allow yourself to feel range of emotions

It is never suggested to hold your emotion. As per the doctor, it is okay to feel sad, lonely, or even joyous. “Try not to push away the feelings of joy and happiness,” she added.

Talk to therapist or grief counsellor

Lastly, if the grief feels too much, one can always turn to professional help.

