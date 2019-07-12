Expanding perspective helps one to handle tough situations with calmness and grace: Life coach Dr Kavita Chandrashekhar

Narrating a simple story of a man and a sage, intuitive life coach Dr Kavita Chandrashekhar stresses on the importance of remaining calm in tough situations by broadening one’s perspective.

In this inspiring YoursWisely video, a man is shown asking a sage about his unhappy life and how he is riddled with questions. After listening to the man, the sage asks the man to taste a handful of salt in a glass of water vis-a-vis a handful of salt in lake waters.

When we think the world is out to get us, we lose objectivity and feel unbearable pain, says Dr Chandrashekhar through this life lesson.

Drawing the importance of broadening one’s perspective in life, Dr Chandrashekhar emphasises that while pain is imminent, suffering is a choice. “Sometimes in life, we have a very narrow perspective. If something hurts us, we feel victimised. When we expand our perspective, we have the capacity to handle tough situations with calmness and grace,” she says.