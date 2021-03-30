‘Everything I have gotten to do and be a part of has given me purpose’: Miley Cyrus

At the Variety Power of Women Luncheon, famous singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus enthusiastically spoke about the issues of homelessness and those pertaining to the rights of the LBBTQ community. She appreciated everyone present for the hard work their organisations are doing to make the world a better place. She said, “All of us who woke up today in a bed and had food on our plates and someone to love us today, have more than some of over 6000 homeless people here in LA”

She also spoke of the partnership of her foundation ‘Happy Hippie’ with ‘My Friend’s Place’, “My favourite contribution of all is the creative arts and animal companionship programming, encouraging self-expression and building emotional well-being. ”

Also Read | The world does not demand excellence from you: Javed Akhtar

“I just want to say to anyone who has ever felt like they’re different or they don’t fit in, I want you take that as a victory and know that you’re not alone, and I want to send love out into the universe because we desperately need it and I’m wishing for peace on our planet because hate and war have gone on for far too long”.

“The definition of power is the ability to do something or act in a particular way and it also means the ability to direct to influence the behaviour of others,” she said.