‘Every obstacle is an opportunity’: N R Narayana Murthy

Speaking about the essence of leadership, Narayana Murthy, called the father of Indian IT, shares that the primary job of a leader is bringing about transformation which is a work in progress involving hard work, sacrifice and trust. ‘Every obstacle is an opportunity, every sacrifice is a job and every responsibility is a sacred calling,’ he mentions in this video compilation.

Highlighting that progress is dependent on both mind and mindset, he stresses on the inherent difference between mind and mindset, where mind is an analytical agent that feeds off data, and mindset is developed through experience over the years.

For corporations to grow, it is essential to create trust in the society, otherwise, ‘there is no hope’, he shares.