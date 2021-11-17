‘Every child deserves to know that they are seen’: Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, best known for her portrayal of ‘Rachel’ in the popular sitcom ‘FRIENDS’ is an ardent advocate of children’s rights, Aniston spoke at Variety‘s Power of Women, highlighting the true meaning of ‘power’ and how it’s critical that children are strengthened through love.

In the speech, she says it’s not often that we are surrounded by people who have found their voice, and “are using it and using it to hold people up and bring people together and that to me is true power. I mean it’s funny because I’ve never actually thought about myself as powerful. Strong, yes, but not powerful. It’s a distinction I’ve actually been thinking a lot about lately because the word power and its counterpart abuse of power keeps coming up in light of what is happening in our country.”

She continues to reflect on her own relationship with power and how it impacted her adulthood as well. “I’ve been thinking about my own relationship with that word with the word power which got me thinking about my first association with the word and I remembered a parental figure saying to me, around the rather critical age of about 11, after a dinner party that I was excused from the table because I didn’t have anything interesting to add to the conversation.”

She elaborates on her struggles with finding her own voice, emphasising on the fact that children must be treated with kindness and respect. “It’s stuck with me, it stuck with me like painful sentences can and if I’m being honest and I’m being honest because I’m 58, and you know that comes with the territory that’s right, so I carried that sentence with me into adulthood but I always felt incredibly comfortable giving a voice to the words of others but put me at a dinner table with strangers or at a podium like this and I go right back to being 11 years old.”

She concludes her speech by saying, “Every child deserves to know that they are seen, they are powerful, and they are loved and that they deserve a seat at the table and that anything they have to say or any question they have to ask is of value even if we don’t have all the answers for it. So, thank you very much for recognising the work of this remarkable organisation and for celebrating the power in each and every one of us.”

