scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

‘Empathy is the engine that powers all the best in us’: Meryl Streep

"It is what civilizes us. It is what connects us," the actor said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2022 8:20:08 am
merl streep, empathyMeryl Streep shared how acting taught her a great deal about empathy. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Meryl Streep is a name known to all cinephiles. She is one of the most celebrated and successful actors of this generation who has given us iconic movies like The Iron Lady, Mamma Mia, The Devil Wears Prada, Little Women, Death Becomes Her, and many more. But even she, when starting her career, did not think that she would make it this far: “I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be successful.” She went on to attribute luck to her success but also added that “I’ve also poured a lot of hard work into it, so I feel in some way that I can justify myself but I’m just happy that things have happened this way.”

Street said that there is a lot of worth in the profession of acting, and that is in “listening to people who maybe don’t even exist or who are voices in your past, and through you come through the work and you give them to other people. And I think that giving voice to characters that have no other voice, that’s the great worth of what we do.”

Streep also attributed acting for teaching her a great deal about empathy: “I’ve thought a lot about the power of empathy. In my work it’s the current that connects me and my actual pulse to a fictional character in a made up story. It allows me to feel pretend feelings and sorrows and imagined pain. And my nervous system is sympathetically wired, and it conducts that current to you, sitting in a movie theater.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She added that she wondered what possible function could empathy serve in the survival of the  fittest; “I thought why and how did we evolve with this weak, and useless passion in tact within the deep heart’s core. And the answer, as I’ve formulated it to myself, is that empathy is the engine that powers all the best in us. It is what civilizes us. It is what connects us.”

Best of Express Premium

Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fellPremium
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fell
Making sense of the GST bonanzaPremium
Making sense of the GST bonanza
Explained | Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until the...Premium
Explained | Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until the...
Yasin Malik: Kashmir militancy’s long arc, shadow of PakistanPremium
Yasin Malik: Kashmir militancy’s long arc, shadow of Pakistan
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

karan johar, kiara advani, ananya panday
Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was a star-studded affair; check out the noteworthy fashion moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement