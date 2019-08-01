Embrace the power of vulnerability: Brené Brown

As a vulnerability researcher, Brené Brown, who studies human connection and “our ability to empathise, belong, love”, spoke on why for real connection to happen, “we have to allow ourselves to be seen, really seen”.

“Vulnerability is the core of shame and fear and our struggle for worthiness, but it appears that it’s also the birthplace of joy, of creativity, of belonging, of love,” said Brown, a research professor at the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work.

Brown, who has spent over a decade studying vulnerability, courage, authenticity and shame, asked people on social media how they would define vulnerability. Within an hour and a half, she informed, she had 150 responses.

Why do we struggle so much with vulnerability? And what happens when we numb the feeling? She explained, “You can’t numb those hard feelings without numbing our emotions. You cannot selectively numb. So when we numb those, we numb joy, we numb gratitude, we numb happiness. And then, we are miserable, and we are looking for purpose and meaning, and then we feel vulnerable, so then we have a couple of beers and a banana nut muffin. And it becomes this dangerous cycle.”

The answer, as Brown explained in this inspiring talk, is to embrace vulnerability.