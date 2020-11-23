scorecardresearch
Imagination is the limit; go out there and create some magic: Elon Musk

"I always had an existential crisis, because I was trying to figure out ‘what does it all mean?’ he said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 23, 2020 8:00:11 am
At the California Institute of Technology, Elon Musk spoke extensively on his vision. “If you go back say, 300 years, the things we take for granted today, you’d be burned at stake for. Being able to fly. That’s crazy. Being able to see over long distances, being able to communicate, having effectively with the Internet as a group mind of sorts, and having access to all the world’s information instantly from almost anywhere on the earth. This stuff that really would be magic – that would be considered magic in times past,” he said.

“I always had an existential crisis, because I was trying to figure out ‘what does it all mean?’ Like what’s the purpose of things? And I came to the conclusion that if we can advance the knowledge of the world, if we can do things that expand the scope and scale of consciousness, then we’re better able to ask the right questions and become more enlightened. And that’s the only way forward,” he added.

He concluded by saying, “I think the overreaching point I want to make is you guys are the magicians of the 21th century, don’t let anything hold you back. Imagination is the limit. Go out there and create some magic.”

