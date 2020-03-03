‘Kindness is something we should all have’: Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres’ philanthropy and compassion have always been talked about and appreciated. In 2016, she received the People’s Choice Awards for philanthropy. Receiving it, the popular talk show anchor expressed her surprise for getting an award for being kind. “It is a little strange to actually to get an award for being nice and generous and kind, which is what we are all supposed to do with one another. That is the point of being human,” she said.

Emphasising on the need to care, she stressed that it is really imperative to love others. “We have a lot of people watching in a lot of different countries. And I want everyone to know that we all really, really love one another. Deep down we all love one another, and we need to get back to that. We need more of that right now in the world. That is what most of us feel.”

She concluded with saying that though awards are appreciated, what really makes her happy is seeing people being kind to one another. “Awards are great, but really what makes me happy is making other people happy.” “Be kind to another,” was her message for everybody gathered that night.

