I will stay rowdy as long as I have to: Elizabeth Taylor on commitment to activism

Elizabeth Taylor, known for her blue eyes and acting prowess, was also known for her untiring effort against AIDS. The actor was awarded with the prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1993. Donning a diamond AIDS awareness pin, the actor had spoken eloquently and compassionately against the disease. Taking the stage, she had first said, “I have been on this stage many times as a presenter. I have sat in the audience as a loser. And I have had the thrill and the honour of standing here as a winner. But I never ever thought I would come up here to receive this award. It is the highest possible accolade that I could receive from my peers and for doing something I just have to do, that my passion must do.”

Sharing her excitement on receiving it, she had shared, “I am thrilled with pride and humility. I accept this award in honour of all the men, women and children with AIDS, who are waging an incredibly valiant battles for their lives. Those to whom I have given my commitment.”

Remembering her friends gone too soon, the actor had committed that she will stay “rowdy and activist as I have to be and God willing for as long as I have to be.”

She will remain an inspiration to many.

