‘We no longer live in the gaps between the stories’: Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss, in her acceptance speech for Best Actress in a TV series at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, took a powerful stand for women around the world, much like her The Handmaid’s Tale character June Osborne, aka Offred.

She began her speech by quoting Margaret Atwood, “We were the people who were not in the papers. We live in the blank white pages at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.”

Moss dedicated her award to Atwood, her family members, support staff and to the women who were “brave enough to speak up against intolerance and injustice, and to fight for equality and freedom in this world.”

In conclusion, she thundered, “We are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves. Thank you.”

