‘Education is the only thing that transforms lives’: Athar Aamir Khan

Khan speaks of the importance of education and how his team worked so that better educational opportunities were available to students. (Photo: atharaamirkhan/Instagram)

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, in his TED talk, speaks of the importance of education. Coming from a simple family of farmers, he says it was his grandfather who began educating his family. Through his experience, he understood one thing very well: “Education is the only thing that transforms lives, not only in one generation but across generations”.

He mentions the community work they have put in to make those belonging to the small, rural areas of the country aware of education. He and his team have spread awareness in some villages about child marriage, while also working with students in small schools, making sure they have benches to write.

After various experiences in his career with regards to education, and finding that most schools were in an appalling condition, he says, “In our country, education doesn’t seem to be priority in a way it should be.”

“If we put in passion, if we put in some bit more of a spirited heart into it, if we all start it as a movement, push it in whichever ways we can, the day wouldn’t be far when millions of these kids would not only aspire, but will flourish and become so big inspiration that each one of them will be worth a TED talk.”

