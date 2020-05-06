At some point, you gotta be tired of not being No 1: Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, did not always have an easy life. In this video, he recounts the struggles and hardships he went through to reach where he is. But the bigger lesson here is how to stay in that place. “The thing that has worked for me is to remember the hard times,” he says. “Before a big movie comes out, back in the days I was wrestling with WWE…anything that would happen, I would always take a moment and just remind myself, I was evicted when I was 14, we were kicked off the island and no place to live.”

The thing he does now is to remember the struggle. “It allows me to be present in the moment. These are things I dreamt of when I was a kid.” The effort to be who you wanted to be when young needs to be persistent and continuous. “At some point you gotta be tired of not being No 1,” he comments. He goes on to say that there will be always be haters, and recalls how many ask him how many films he will make. “Of course I will, it is my ambition,” he remarks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd