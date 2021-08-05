‘Dreams do not come true just because you dream them’: Shonda Lynn Rhimes

"Who you are today ... that's who you are," she said in conclusion. (Source: Dartmouth/Instagram)

Actor and author Shonda Lynn Rhimes gave an impassioned speech at the Dartmouth College.

“When people give these kinds of speeches, they usually tell you all kinds of wise and heartfelt things. They have wisdom to impart. They have lessons to share. They tell you: Follow your dreams. Listen to your spirit. Change the world. Make your mark. Find your inner voice and make it sing. Embrace failure. Dream. Dream and dream big. As a matter of fact, dream and don’t stop dreaming until all of your dreams come true,” she said before dismissing all of that.

“I think a lot of people dream. And while they are busy dreaming, the really happy people, the really successful people, the really interesting, engaged, powerful people, are busy doing,” she reminded. “Dreams are lovely. But they are just dreams. Fleeting, ephemeral, pretty. But dreams do not come true just because you dream them. It’s hard work that makes things happen. It’s hard work that creates change,” she added.

“Graduates, every single one of you, be proud of your accomplishments. Make good on your diplomas. You are no longer students. You are no longer works in progress. You are now citizens of the real world. You have a responsibility to become a person worthy of joining and contributing to society. Because who you are today … that’s who you are,” she said in conclusion.