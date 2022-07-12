Actor Maniesh Paul thinks ‘dreams do come true’; find out how to achieve them

As APJ Abdul Kalam had said, “Dream is not what you see in sleep, dream is something which doesn’t let you sleep.”

Since the day we are born, we are told to dream and aspire. We are taught to dream about a toy, a job or a dream house. But the question whether we believe in these dreams. With the fear that our dreams might be unrealistic and unachievable, we tend to give up on them. We don’t dare to dream because we think that we are not good enough to realise them.

Actor and television host Maniesh Paul says, “Dreams do come true, and you must dare to dream.”

He always dreamt of becoming an actor and so did his mother. From applying different shades of lipsticks on him to dressing him up for fancy dress, his mother had been his constant support. Recalling his earlier days when he was asked to entertain people by mimicking Bollywood stars, he says he had little idea that it would all turn into reality. “If you think about something, that definitely happens.”

He used to feel bad watching hosts stand in a corner while other celebrities would take the stage. “I wanted to bring in this change.”

Paul remembers how after big award nights, he would go on the stage, look at the tele-promter and manifest hosting the shows. “I believe dreaming and manifesting go hand-in-hand so you must dream big,” he says.

“The world around me has changed because I started believing. Till the time you don’t believe you can do something, nothing is going to happen. Believe you are the best.” He encourages everyone by saying that one must not stop at something, and keep moving ahead.

