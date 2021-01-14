scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
It’s not about how to achieve your dreams, it’s about how to lead your life: Dr Randy Pausch

“Complaining does not work as a strategy. We all have finite time and energy. Any time we spend whining is unlikely to help us achieve our goals. And it won't make us happier," he had said in the inspiring video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 8:20:30 am
Here's why living each moment is necessary.

Emphasising on living each moment as if it would be your last, Dr Randy Pausch, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon gave a lecture in 2007, that was aptly titled The Last Lecture: Achieving Your Childhood Dreams. Diagnosed with terminal cancer, the professor had only a few months to live but he made sure that people pulled out positives from his life.

“It’s not about how to achieve your dreams, it’s about how to lead your life, … If you lead your life the right way, the karma will take care of itself, the dreams will come to you,” he added.

Explaining about why we need to think of solutions rather than narrowly focus on the problem only, he said, “Complaining does not work as a strategy. We all have finite time and energy. Any time we spend whining is unlikely to help us achieve our goals. And it won’t make us happier.”

The lecture that went on to be a huge internet-hit wasn’t about dying. It was about the importance of overcoming obstacles, of enabling the dreams of others, of seizing every moment as time is the only thing that we all have. “Time is all you have and you may find one day that you have less than you think,” he said while addressing an audience of more than 400.

