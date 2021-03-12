Don’t underestimate your ability to push through fear: Meghan Markle

“Often, it’s fear that paralyses us and stops us from being brave and being bold. But don’t underestimate that you have some of the answers. (Photo: sussexroyal/ Instagram/)

At the Girl Up Leadership Summit on July 14, 2020, Meghan Markle gave a powerful speech on the need to fight racism and the importance of gender equality. Speaking remotely, the Duchess of Sussex said, “The moment we are living through right now asks all of us to do more. It’s a moment where your voices, and your action, have never been more urgently needed,” she said. “The path to get there will take all of us: girls and women, men and boys. It will take those that are Black and those that are white collectively tackling the inequities and structural problems that we know exist,” she continued.

“All of you…. are setting the tone for equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally. This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction,” she stated “To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate — on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That’s the work you’re already out there doing.”

She went to speak empathetically on the need to overcome fear and be brave, in spite of the circumstances.

“Often, it’s fear that paralyses us and stops us from being brave and being bold. But don’t underestimate that you have some of the answers. Don’t underestimate your ability to push through the fear. You have, rooted in your convictions, the ability to craft a world that you know is just and kind. Your gut will tell you what’s right and what’s wrong; what’s fair and unfair. The hardest part—and it was the hardest part for me — is to chase your convictions with action.”

In 2010 Girl Up was created by the UN Foundation to lend support to those UN agencies which help adolescent girls.