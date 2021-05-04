‘Don’t turn away from what’s painful, challenge it’: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg gave an impassioned speech at the Harvard University in 2016. The veteran director narrated his journey of becoming a filmmaker and said, “I hope all of you find that sense of mission. Don’t turn away from what’s painful. Examine it. Challenge it.” He continued, “My job is to create a world that lasts two hours. Your job is to create a world that lasts forever. You are the future innovators, motivators, leaders and caretakers.”

He added with a plea to the students to stay in touch. “And please stay connected. Please never lose eye contact. This may not be a lesson you want to hear from a person who creates media, but we are spending more time looking down at our devices than we are looking in each other’s eyes. So, forgive me, but let’s start right now.”

“Everyone here, please find someone’s eyes to look into. Students, and alumni and you too, President Faust, all of you, turn to someone you don’t know or don’t know very well. They may be standing behind you, or a couple of rows ahead. Just let your eyes meet. That’s it. That emotion you’re feeling is our shared humanity mixed in with a little social discomfort,” he said.