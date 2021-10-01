‘Every challenge is a chance for success’: Andy Samberg

Speaking at Harvard University, actor and comedian Andy Samberg spoke in his signature way. “As you move forward in the world, there will be obstacles, but every challenge is a chance for success. You know what? I’m sorry. I had a whole inspirational section of this prepared, but it just feels phony now. So I’m going to scrap these scripted words and just speak to you guys from the heart,” he said.

“In the days ahead, a lot of people will tell you to trust your instincts and don’t be afraid to take chances. And I am definitely one of those people, but I would also say this. Don’t rush into the next phase of your life. Whether it’s grad school at Harvard, or grad school at MIT, or massively disappointing your parents by exploring your art made out of garbage thing, whatever it is you try, make sure it’s what you really want to do, because the only person who knows what that is, is you,” the Palm Springs actor stated.

“But in the end, I feel I’m only truly qualified to give you three simple tips on how to succeed in life. One, cut a hole in a box. Two, put your junk in said box. Three, make her or him open the box, and that’s the way you do it,” he said wryly.

