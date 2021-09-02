‘Don’t overcomplicate things’: Helen Mirren

Speaking at the Tulane University, actor Helen Mirren shared five tips with students. “Rule number one. Don’t need to rush to get married,” she said. Her second tip was “just treat people like people. An actress friend of mine did the most simple thing that taught me a huge lesson.”

Thirdly, she stated, “Ignore anyone who judges the way you look, especially if he or she is some anonymous creep lurking on the Internet.” She followed this up with, “(D)on’t be afraid of fear. Those words bring me back to my grammar school and our headmistress.” “Now, mind you, sometimes it’s wise to be afraid, like when you are about to take a dive into a pool with not enough water in it. Or drive a car drunk. In moments like those — be afraid, be very afraid and absolutely don’t do it.”

Ultimately she concluded, “Don’t overcomplicate things.”

