‘Don’t lose grip on the dreams of your life; fight to keep them alive’: Meenakshi Chaudhary

The people who dream, and those who dream big have a different kind of life than the people who don’t. A winner is a dreamer who never gives up. Dreams require sacrifices, discipline, consistency, courage and conviction to match their destiny. Success is an outcome of perseverance, dedication and never-giving-up attitude.

In this TEDx talk, Telugu actor Meenakshi Chaudhary talks about how at a young age she achieved all her dreams with utmost honesty and persistence.

She described herself as a fighter and talks about how she overcame all the obstacles. Coming from an Army background with zero contacts in showbiz, to winning a pageant and pursuing medicals, she has come a long way.

“If life throws tough challenges then one should face it, deal with it, and move on while if it gives something beautiful then one should embrace it, and move on. You cannot let life take charge of yourself no matter what, because when life pushes you to the ground the only way is up,” Meenakshi says.

The one who wakes up with the attitude of miles to go before one sleeps, only those people get the most peaceful sleep at night. So be a fighter, stay strong, have faith and keep pushing yourself in the direction of your dreams in order to achieve them. The idea is to keep going, keep moving forward irrespective of all the hurdles that may come your way. Just never give up on your dreams and have the courage to pursue them, because persistence and hard work always pay off.

