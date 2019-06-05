‘Don’t listen to doubts, don’t listen to labels. Believe in yourself’: Sarah Gordy

British actor Sarah Gordy, best known for playing Orlando Quine in the film Strike: The Silkworm, shared in this inspiring video that Down Syndrome didn’t hold her back from making a name for herself. “My journey is an unexpected journey. When I was young, people were worried that I won’t be able to walk, I won’t be able to talk and would have a very limited life. Now, I don’t speak, I act. I learn scripts by talented writers. I have been on TV, stage and radio,” she mentioned.

The 42-year-old who actor became the first woman with Down Syndrome to be awarded the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), stressed, “There may be times in your life where people doubt you. There may be times when you doubt yourself. Don’t listen to doubt. Don’t listen to labels. Believe in yourself.”