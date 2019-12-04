Don’t let wealth determine your happiness

Can a person live without wealth? In the real world, living without money is unimaginable, because everything has a price. But, how much wealth do we actually need? And can it define our outlook towards life and happiness?

This YoursWisely video beautifully narrates the predicament, by telling the story of a sage who once found a coin lying on the road. He picked it up with the intention of giving it to someone who was in need of it. The sage walked the whole day, but in vain. He could not find a single person who he thought needed it. Disappointed, he returned home.

The following morning, when he was outside his house, the king and his army arrived at his doorstep. The king asked for the sage’s blessings, because he was about to go into battle, in order to win more lands and be more powerful. The sage smiled and decided to give the coin to the king. This enraged him, since he was already a king and needed no wealth. “Why would you give me this coin? What is the meaning of this?” he asked, to which the sage replied: “I was looking for someone needy to give this coin to. Yesterday, I looked and looked, but everyone was happy and satisfied. They didn’t need more. But today, you came to me. You are the king, but you still want more. You are still not satisfied. I think you need this coin.”

This put the king to shame. He realised his mistake and decided to give up the expedition.

The story aptly describes a human being’s desire to possess more wealth than they already have. This desire fuels the need to amass more and more, until they are blinded by wealth and the idea of happiness. But, wealth is not happiness, at least it should not be made out to be.

